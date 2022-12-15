CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Wednesday. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 110,321.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 20.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $7,553,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 24.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

