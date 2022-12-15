Chainbing (CBG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $731.70 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00008332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $731.70 million and $6,011.63 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $898.75 or 0.05152152 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00502381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.48 or 0.29766304 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

