Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 565,670 shares.The stock last traded at $231.50 and had previously closed at $214.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

