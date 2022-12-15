Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $2.94. Check-Cap shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 60,813 shares traded.
Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
