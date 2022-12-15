Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $2.94. Check-Cap shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 60,813 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.