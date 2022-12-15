Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International Price Performance

CADMF stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.