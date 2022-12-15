Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 69.9% in November

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,997. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at $675,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.