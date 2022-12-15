Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42. The stock has a market cap of $333.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

