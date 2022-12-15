Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Price Up 1%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 33,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 172,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.47 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 38.81%. Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

