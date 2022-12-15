Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $872.62 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $872.62 million and approximately $223.18 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

