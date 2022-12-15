Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CJEWY. Morgan Stanley lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
Shares of CJEWY remained flat at $19.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $21.39.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
