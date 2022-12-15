Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CJEWY. Morgan Stanley lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Shares of CJEWY remained flat at $19.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $21.39.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

