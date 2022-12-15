Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHYHY shares. DNB Markets downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 78,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,934. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

