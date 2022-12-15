CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CXF stock opened at C$9.57 on Thursday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of C$9.24 and a one year high of C$10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.58.

