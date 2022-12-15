Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cielo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Cielo Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

About Cielo

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is 66.68%.

(Get Rating)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

