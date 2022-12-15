CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

CINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

