Citigroup Cuts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $7.50

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s current price.

LICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market cap of $928.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 1,157,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 454,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

