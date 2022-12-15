Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 88,449.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,622 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $262,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $77,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $397,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

