Citigroup Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $164.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab stock opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,387,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 61.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 131.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

