Citigroup Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABT. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of ABT opened at $111.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

