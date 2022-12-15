Citigroup Trims iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price to $110.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $144.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.27.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $97.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,699 shares of company stock worth $2,172,068 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $12,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

