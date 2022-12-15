Citigroup Trims Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price to $27.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Livent has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

