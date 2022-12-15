Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKNHF remained flat at $34.13 during midday trading on Thursday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.