Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,735,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,753,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,513,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 1,453,542 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.