Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 3.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

