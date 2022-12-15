Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $237,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,001. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

