Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $557,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

