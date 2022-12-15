Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,318 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

FPX stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.43. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,134. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

