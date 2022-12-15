Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,491 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 3.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $25,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Argus lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

