CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 201.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Trading Down 1.8 %

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.21.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.