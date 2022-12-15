Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 60.1% in November

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 695,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 693.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGEAF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF remained flat at $57.48 on Thursday. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.