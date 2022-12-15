Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Theodor Krantz Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

