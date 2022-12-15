Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

LDP opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.