Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
LDP opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
