Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RQI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 294,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,969. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 96.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

