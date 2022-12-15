Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:RNP opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

