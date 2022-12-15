Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,700,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

