Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
