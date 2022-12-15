Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,473 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 5.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $275,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.4 %

CVS Health stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.