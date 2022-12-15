Coho Partners Ltd. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carter’s Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,465 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.09. 3,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

