Coho Partners Ltd. Invests $4.45 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 352,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.