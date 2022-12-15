Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 760 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:PIPR traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,759. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.28. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

