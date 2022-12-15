Coho Partners Ltd. Takes $118.42 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,424,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,416,000. NIKE comprises approximately 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,570,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,577,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $108.65. 91,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,624. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

