Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,538. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

