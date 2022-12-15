Cohort plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cohort Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cohort stock opened at GBX 442.25 ($5.43) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.54. Cohort has a 1 year low of GBX 384 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The company has a market capitalization of £182.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Cohort alerts:

About Cohort

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.