Cohort plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cohort Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Cohort stock opened at GBX 442.25 ($5.43) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.54. Cohort has a 1 year low of GBX 384 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The company has a market capitalization of £182.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Cohort
