Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,235.26 or 0.07044641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $792.54 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

