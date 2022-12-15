Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,227.15 or 0.07047866 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $787.33 million and $10.46 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.44 or 0.05111069 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00502269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.68 or 0.29759709 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

