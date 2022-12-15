CoinEx Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $301,595.20 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $186.66 million and approximately $301,595.20 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

