Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0.5%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$124.21 and last traded at C$125.54. 119,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 89,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.15.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.58.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

