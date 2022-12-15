Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CLPBY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,943. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $17.99.
Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.1349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 73.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coloplast A/S (CLPBY)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.