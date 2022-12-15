Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,943. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.1349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coloplast A/S

CLPBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coloplast A/S from 780.00 to 835.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $925.00.

(Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.