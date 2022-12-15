Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 496,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,623,506. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.