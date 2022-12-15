Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as low as $63.90 and last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 1259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

Get Comerica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.