Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

