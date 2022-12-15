Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

